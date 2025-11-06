Pope Leo XIV Advocates Two-State Solution in Historic Meeting with Palestinian Leader

Pope Leo XIV had a landmark meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday, engaging in crucial discussions about providing aid to civilians in Gaza and advocating for a two-state solution to resolve the ongoing conflict in the region.

This meeting, notably described as "cordial" by a Vatican spokesperson, occurred nearly a month after the U.S.-brokered ceasefire was implemented in the Gaza Strip, marking a significant diplomatic engagement.

Although they had spoken previously over the phone, this was their first face-to-face encounter, focusing on urgent humanitarian needs and reiterating the Vatican's stance on seeking a two-state solution as a pathway to peace.

