Pope Leo XIV Advocates Two-State Solution in Historic Meeting with Palestinian Leader

Pope Leo XIV met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss aid for Gaza civilians and a two-state resolution to the regional conflict. Their meeting follows a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. This marks their first in-person meeting, having previously spoken by phone about Gaza's developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pope Leo XIV had a landmark meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday, engaging in crucial discussions about providing aid to civilians in Gaza and advocating for a two-state solution to resolve the ongoing conflict in the region.

This meeting, notably described as "cordial" by a Vatican spokesperson, occurred nearly a month after the U.S.-brokered ceasefire was implemented in the Gaza Strip, marking a significant diplomatic engagement.

Although they had spoken previously over the phone, this was their first face-to-face encounter, focusing on urgent humanitarian needs and reiterating the Vatican's stance on seeking a two-state solution as a pathway to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

