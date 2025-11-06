Left Menu

Maharashtra Forms High-level Committee for Election Code Exemptions

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has directed the formation of a committee led by the chief secretary to review exemption requests from the Model Code of Conduct for upcoming local body elections. This move follows discussions chaired by the state election commissioner and involves senior officials.

In a significant move, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has mandated the creation of a high-level committee chaired by the chief secretary to handle exemptions from the Model Code of Conduct as local body elections approach.

This decision emerged from an October 16 meeting, presided over by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, joined by the chief secretary and senior officials across various sectors. The committee replicates a structure used during the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to evaluate and forward legitimate exemption requests to the SEC for endorsement.

Furthermore, the SEC insisted that all government departments channel proposals seeking such exemptions exclusively through this newly established committee. The panel is designed to function for all imminent local self-government elections, with deadlines set by the Supreme Court for completion by January 31.

