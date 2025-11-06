Courageous Escape: Young Girl Foils Kidnapping in Beed

In a dramatic escape, an 11-year-old girl in Beed district thwarted a kidnapping attempt with her courageous screams, compelling the abductor to release her. The incident unfolded around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, as the girl was returning from delivering lunch to her father at their farm.

According to authorities, the suspect, on a motorcycle, approached the girl, alleging a financial issue with her father and offering to take her to him. Under this guise, he rendered her unconscious with a cloth soaked in a powdery substance and attempted to flee with her on his two-wheeler.

However, near a brick kiln on Kanadi road, the girl regained consciousness and screamed for help, causing the abductor to panic and desert her by the roadside. After making her way to Kaij bus stand, she encountered a relative and was safely reunited with her family. Police, now equipped with the suspect's motorcycle registration from CCTV footage, continue to pursue the kidnapper.

(With inputs from agencies.)