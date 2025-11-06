Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Amid Ceasefire Agreement with Hezbollah

In a significant escalation, Israel launched extensive airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Thursday, targeting Hezbollah positions despite a ceasefire agreement in effect for over a year.

After ordering evacuations from three key locations, the Israeli military initiated the strikes, citing Hezbollah's efforts to rebuild military capabilities in the region.

No immediate casualty figures were released by Lebanon's health ministry, increasing concerns over the impact of these operations on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)