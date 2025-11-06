Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Amid Ceasefire Agreement with Hezbollah
Israel conducted heavy airstrikes on southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah, despite a year-old ceasefire agreement. Evacuation orders were issued for three locations, with Lebanese civil defense aiding residents. Hezbollah maintains its right to resist while committed to the ceasefire. No immediate casualty reports were released by Lebanese authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:24 IST
In a significant escalation, Israel launched extensive airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Thursday, targeting Hezbollah positions despite a ceasefire agreement in effect for over a year.
After ordering evacuations from three key locations, the Israeli military initiated the strikes, citing Hezbollah's efforts to rebuild military capabilities in the region.
No immediate casualty figures were released by Lebanon's health ministry, increasing concerns over the impact of these operations on regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- Lebanon
- airstrikes
- ceasefire
- evacuation
- conflict
- Bedrosian
- military
- tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sudan's Struggle: A Ceasefire Amidst Chaos
Pope Leo XIV and Abbas Seek Two-State Solution to Gaza Conflict
Israel Issues Evacuation Warnings to Lebanese Villages Amid Hezbollah Tensions
South Africa Probes Citizens' Recruitment into Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Hostage Remains Returned Amid Tense Israel-Hamas Ceasefire