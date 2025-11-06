Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Amid Ceasefire Agreement with Hezbollah

Israel conducted heavy airstrikes on southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah, despite a year-old ceasefire agreement. Evacuation orders were issued for three locations, with Lebanese civil defense aiding residents. Hezbollah maintains its right to resist while committed to the ceasefire. No immediate casualty reports were released by Lebanese authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israel launched extensive airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Thursday, targeting Hezbollah positions despite a ceasefire agreement in effect for over a year.

After ordering evacuations from three key locations, the Israeli military initiated the strikes, citing Hezbollah's efforts to rebuild military capabilities in the region.

No immediate casualty figures were released by Lebanon's health ministry, increasing concerns over the impact of these operations on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

