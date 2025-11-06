Left Menu

Jeanine Anez: From Detention to Invitation

Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez was released after over four years of preventive detention, following a Supreme Court order. Her detention was linked to her interim presidency in 2019. Anez has been invited to the inauguration of President-elect Rodrigo Paz on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:57 IST
Bolivian ex-President Jeanine Anez was released from prison on Thursday, as shown by national television broadcasts.

Her release came after a Supreme Court directive on Wednesday, concluding over four years of preventive detention connected to her interim administration in 2019.

Anez is set to attend the inauguration of President-elect Rodrigo Paz this coming Saturday.

