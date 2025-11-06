Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Rulings: Arrest Rights, Religious Conversions, and More

On Thursday, the Supreme Court delivered pivotal rulings, including mandatory arrest disclosures to detainees, intervention in religious conversion laws, and directives on West Bengal OBC caste proceedings. Other cases involved Delhi riots bail, a plea on air pollution, Abdullah Azam Khan's passport case, Surana's bail conditions, and tribunal reforms law challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant decision, the Supreme Court of India declared that every arrested individual must receive a written explanation of arrest grounds in a language they comprehend, irrespective of the offense.

Additionally, the court addressed religious conversion laws, West Bengal's OBC status issue, and other pivotal cases.

The court also tackled matters such as public health, financial fraud, and legislative reforms, signifying its broad judicial oversight.

