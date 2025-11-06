Left Menu

Highway to Accountability: Himachal Court's Stern Stand on NHAI Delays

The Himachal Pradesh High Court reprimanded the National Highways Authority for significant delays in the Parwanoo-Chambaghat-Kaithalighat-Dhalli highway project. The court threatened continued toll tax restriction unless issues are resolved in 10 days and highlighted poor maintenance affecting commuters, demanding detailed reports and rectifications by November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:02 IST
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has reprimanded the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over prolonged delays in the Parwanoo-Chambaghat-Kaithalighat-Dhalli four-lane project, alleging poor maintenance on key stretches.

In a decisive move, the court warned that toll collection at Sanwara would be suspended if improvements are not visible within 10 days. A judicial bench emphasized that despite claims of substantial completion, several sections of the highway remain in disarray, leading to commuter difficulties.

Judges highlighted the necessity for roadside drain maintenance and debris clearance to avert further infrastructure damage. The court appreciated Amicus Curiae Ganesh Barowalia's contributions and demanded comprehensive reports on contractor performance and safety assessments by November, asserting accountability in infrastructure management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

