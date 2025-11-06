Left Menu

Sonbhadra Scam: Family's Marriage Fraud Unraveled

A woman, her husband, and her mother from Uttar Pradesh were arrested for allegedly cheating a Rajasthan man by promising marriage, taking Rs 1.5 lakh and jewelry. The police caught them attempting to sell the jewelry.

In a striking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, police have apprehended a woman, her husband, and her mother for allegedly cheating a man from Rajasthan out of Rs 1.5 lakh and jewelry, promising marriage. Authorities made the announcement on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma, the victim, Ramesh Kumar from Rajasthan's Jalore district, reported being defrauded in the name of a matrimonial union. Kumar claimed the woman managed to con him into handing over cash and valuable jewelry. The police arrested Rani Kumari, aged 23, with her accomplice husband Ravi Ranjan Maurya, 26, and Maya Devi, 50, her mother. They confessed to fleeing with the money and jewelry during questioning.

The accused were apprehended en route to Robertsganj in Sonbhadra, where they intended to sell the stolen jewelry. Items recovered included a mangalsutra, an anklet, and Rs 9,500 in cash. Investigations are ongoing, police officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

