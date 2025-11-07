Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes and Evacuations in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military conducted major airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Thursday, asserting that Hezbollah is regrouping militarily in the region. This action follows evacuation orders for several areas, despite a ceasefire agreement a year ago designed to end prolonged hostilities between Israel and the Iran-supported group.

Following a preliminary report from Lebanon's health ministry, these strikes resulted in one person wounded and another killed earlier in the day. The escalation occurs amid ongoing efforts by the Lebanese army to dismantle Hezbollah's activities in southern Lebanon. Israeli leaders have issued warnings of further actions should Lebanon fail to curb Hezbollah's military presence.

Evacuation orders affected villages close to the Israeli border, with Lebanon's civil defense aiding relocations. UNIFIL condemned the airstrikes as violations of Security Council resolution 1701. Lebanon's army criticized the actions as destructive, while Hezbollah maintains its commitment to the ceasefire but upholds its right to resist Israeli impositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)