Hamas Fighters in Rafah: A Test for Peace in Gaza

In a bid to stabilize the region, a proposal has been tabled for Hamas fighters in Rafah to surrender their arms in exchange for safe passage to different areas in the enclave. This measure, involving about 200 fighters, is seen as a critical test for broader efforts to disarm Hamas across Gaza.

Despite a ceasefire since October 10, tensions remain high with recent attacks attributed to Hamas, though the group denies the claims. Egyptian mediators have brokered a tentative agreement for fighters in Rafah to disarm and provide details on tunnel locations. Discussions continue without official acknowledgment from Israel or Hamas.

The violence following recent attacks has resulted in casualties on both sides, emphasizing the need for this disarmament initiative. This plan is part of an overarching strategy by the U.S. to end hostilities in Gaza, ultimately placing the territory under international supervision to ensure lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)