A World in Motion: Headlines and Highlights

Sudan has moved a step closer to peace as its Rapid Support Forces agreed to a U.S. and Arab-led proposal for a humanitarian ceasefire. This comes amidst prolonged conflict, with previous truces failing to hold. The Trump administration continues to strive for an end to the fighting in Sudan.

In Brazil, climate leaders criticized the U.S. government's stance on climate change as nations met for pre-COP30 negotiations. Despite thirty years of talks, global emissions and fossil fuel use remain high, threatening catastrophic environmental changes if unaddressed, emphasized by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

A drone scare at Sweden's second-largest airport disrupted flights, as officials continue to investigate its origin amid suspicions of hybrid warfare by Russia. The incident highlights ongoing security concerns across European airports, emphasizing the need for enhanced surveillance measures to prevent future disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)