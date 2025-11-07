Left Menu

UN Security Council Negotiates Historic Gaza Peace Plan

The UN Security Council is set to deliberate on a U.S.-drafted resolution for President Trump's Gaza peace plan. The resolution would enable a transitional governance body and an international stabilization force to operate in Gaza, with mandate support from regional countries like Egypt and the UAE. Approximately 20,000 international troops are expected to enforce security measures, disarm Hamas, and stabilize the region.

Updated: 07-11-2025 07:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 07:10 IST
UN Security Council Negotiates Historic Gaza Peace Plan
The United Nations Security Council is poised to discuss a U.S.-proposed resolution endorsing President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza. The resolution seeks to implement a temporary governance organization and an international force to stabilize the region, with backing from Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE, according to U.S. officials.

Passing the resolution requires at least nine council member votes and no veto from major powers, including Russia and China, which are expected to provide feedback but are not seen as major obstacles. The U.S. envisions a vote happening in weeks rather than months, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

The international stabilization force, comprising around 20,000 troops from nations like Egypt and the UAE, would secure Gaza by disarming Hamas and safeguarding humanitarian operations. While the U.S. won't contribute soldiers, it negotiates with contributing nations to ensure the force's mandate aligns with their requirements.

