Tensions Soar: North Korea Launches Another Missile Test
North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the ocean off its eastern coast, according to South Korean military sources. The Japanese government confirmed the possibility of a ballistic missile. This act raises regional tensions and puts neighboring countries on high alert once again.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-11-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 09:17 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
In a continued display of military aggression, North Korea has launched a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military reported on Friday.
The launch prompted immediate attention from the Japanese government, which confirmed the potential firing of a ballistic missile by its unpredictable neighbor.
This recent launch adds to the growing tensions in the region, as surrounding nations remain on alert for future provocations and potential diplomatic fallout.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea's Missile Launch Sparks Regional Tensions
North Korea's Unyielding Missile Launches Stir Tensions
Japan Eyes Expanding Defence Budget Amid Regional Tensions
U.S.-South Korea Military Alliance: Flexibility Amid Regional Tensions
Iran's Stance Against U.S. Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions