Imposter Scam: Fake Officer Defrauds Family in Quest to Find Missing Girl

In Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh, a man posed as a police officer, deceiving a missing girl's family out of Rs 12,000 by promising a medical examination. Despite an ongoing investigation, the girl is yet to be found. A complaint has been filed at the Cyber Crime Police Station for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district are investigating a case where a man impersonated a police officer to defraud the family of a missing minor girl. The scam involved the man claiming to conduct a medical examination of the girl for Rs 12,000, with the payment made online by the girl's father.

The girl, allegedly abducted while en route to a coaching center, remains missing despite the filing of a kidnapping case and ongoing investigations. Police have registered a complaint against the impersonator at the Cyber Crime Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

Concerns have been raised about potential influence due to the involvement of local police personnel. Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik assures a thorough investigation, emphasizing that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the girl's safe recovery.

Latest News

Devdiscourse

