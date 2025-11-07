Escape at Indira Gandhi International Airport: British National Vanishes

In a startling security breach, a British citizen, Fitz Patrick, escaped from the immigration section of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, sparking a large-scale search operation.

Patrick, who arrived from Bangkok and was due to be deported to the UK via Thailand, managed to sidestep officials and exit the airport before formal processing, authorities disclosed on Friday.

Delhi Police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the Bureau of Immigration are jointly scouring CCTV footage and investigating potential security oversights that enabled the escape, as teams spread out across the National Capital Region to locate the fugitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)