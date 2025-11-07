Left Menu

Escape at Indira Gandhi International Airport: British National Vanishes

A British national, Fitz Patrick, escaped from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after arriving from Bangkok. Scheduled for deportation to the UK, Patrick fled the immigration area, prompting a major search operation by Delhi Police and security agencies. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage to understand the security lapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:22 IST
In a startling security breach, a British citizen, Fitz Patrick, escaped from the immigration section of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, sparking a large-scale search operation.

Patrick, who arrived from Bangkok and was due to be deported to the UK via Thailand, managed to sidestep officials and exit the airport before formal processing, authorities disclosed on Friday.

Delhi Police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the Bureau of Immigration are jointly scouring CCTV footage and investigating potential security oversights that enabled the escape, as teams spread out across the National Capital Region to locate the fugitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

