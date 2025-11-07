Mystery Abduction: Coimbatore Police on High Alert

Coimbatore police have launched an intense search operation following reports of a suspected abduction. A woman was reportedly seen screaming for help from a speeding white car, sparking the police's immediate response.

The incident, witnessed by a passerby and a retired police officer, happened in a residential area on Thursday night. The police analyzed CCTV footage but faced difficulties due to unclear registration details of the vehicle seen near a bakery in Sulur.

Despite the absence of an official kidnapping complaint or a 'woman missing' report, Coimbatore Commissioner of Police A Saravana Sundar assured the public that the search continues to ensure everyone's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)