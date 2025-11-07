Left Menu

Mystery Abduction: Coimbatore Police on High Alert

Coimbatore police are actively searching for a woman suspected of being abducted in a white car. Despite no official complaints, the search continues after reports of a woman's screams heard by witnesses. Police are analyzing CCTV footage but face challenges due to unclear vehicle registration details.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Coimbatore police have launched an intense search operation following reports of a suspected abduction. A woman was reportedly seen screaming for help from a speeding white car, sparking the police's immediate response.

The incident, witnessed by a passerby and a retired police officer, happened in a residential area on Thursday night. The police analyzed CCTV footage but faced difficulties due to unclear registration details of the vehicle seen near a bakery in Sulur.

Despite the absence of an official kidnapping complaint or a 'woman missing' report, Coimbatore Commissioner of Police A Saravana Sundar assured the public that the search continues to ensure everyone's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

