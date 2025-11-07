Mystery Abduction: Coimbatore Police on High Alert
Coimbatore police are actively searching for a woman suspected of being abducted in a white car. Despite no official complaints, the search continues after reports of a woman's screams heard by witnesses. Police are analyzing CCTV footage but face challenges due to unclear vehicle registration details.
- Country:
- India
Coimbatore police have launched an intense search operation following reports of a suspected abduction. A woman was reportedly seen screaming for help from a speeding white car, sparking the police's immediate response.
The incident, witnessed by a passerby and a retired police officer, happened in a residential area on Thursday night. The police analyzed CCTV footage but faced difficulties due to unclear registration details of the vehicle seen near a bakery in Sulur.
Despite the absence of an official kidnapping complaint or a 'woman missing' report, Coimbatore Commissioner of Police A Saravana Sundar assured the public that the search continues to ensure everyone's safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Have produced evidence of 'vote chori' in Haryana polls, EC can't deny my charges, claims Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Banka rally.
Uphaar Tragedy: Delhi High Court to Rehear Evidence Tampering Appeals in 2026
Judge Demands Evidence in Comey Case
Bihar Elections: A New Era of Transparency with CCTV Monitoring
Satellite Imagery Uncovers Grim Mass Burial Evidence in Sudan's Troublesome Darfur