Double Murder Mystery: Arrest in Sankagiri

A man involved in the theft and murder of two elderly women was arrested after an encounter with the police in Sankagiri, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Officials revealed that the suspect, a 55-year-old man, was shot in the leg after he attempted to attack officers during his arrest. The man is currently being treated at the Government General Hospital and will face judicial custody post-recovery, they added.

The investigation began after the bodies of the women, missing since November 4, were discovered in a pond. Police found that the jewels worn by the victims were missing. The suspect, a repeat offender previously imprisoned for life and released in 2018, confessed to the crime following his capture.