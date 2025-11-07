Tragedy Strikes: Bosnia Retirement Facility Fire Claims 13 Lives
A devastating fire claimed 13 lives at a retirement facility in Tuzla, Bosnia. The incident, which began on the seventh floor, left 13 others hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the cause, while the facility's manager has stepped down amid reports of limited mobility among many residents.
A devastating fire at a retirement facility in Tuzla, Bosnia, has claimed 13 lives, following the death of two additional victims in the hospital, according to doctors on Friday.
The tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday night, as flames erupted on the seventh floor of a retirees' boarding house, causing panic as smoke suffocated 11 casualties instantly.
Currently, 13 individuals remain hospitalized as investigators work to determine the fire's cause. Reports indicate the higher floors were occupied by elderly residents with limited mobility, leading to the resignation of the facility manager.
