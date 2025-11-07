Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bosnia Retirement Facility Fire Claims 13 Lives

A devastating fire claimed 13 lives at a retirement facility in Tuzla, Bosnia. The incident, which began on the seventh floor, left 13 others hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the cause, while the facility's manager has stepped down amid reports of limited mobility among many residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Bosnia Retirement Facility Fire Claims 13 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

A devastating fire at a retirement facility in Tuzla, Bosnia, has claimed 13 lives, following the death of two additional victims in the hospital, according to doctors on Friday.

The tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday night, as flames erupted on the seventh floor of a retirees' boarding house, causing panic as smoke suffocated 11 casualties instantly.

Currently, 13 individuals remain hospitalized as investigators work to determine the fire's cause. Reports indicate the higher floors were occupied by elderly residents with limited mobility, leading to the resignation of the facility manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
I thank 'matri shakti' for high voter turnout in first phase of Bihar assembly polls: Narendra Modi at Bhabhua rally.

I thank 'matri shakti' for high voter turnout in first phase of Bihar assemb...

 India
2
Japan Balances Energy Security Amidst New Sanctions

Japan Balances Energy Security Amidst New Sanctions

 Global
3
Desco Infratech Limited: Paving the Way for Strong H2 Growth

Desco Infratech Limited: Paving the Way for Strong H2 Growth

 India
4
Kranti Goud: India's Pride in ICC Women's World Cup Triumph

Kranti Goud: India's Pride in ICC Women's World Cup Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025