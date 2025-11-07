Left Menu

Pirate Pursuit: EU Races to Rescue Tanker Near Somalia

A Malta-flagged tanker, the Hellas Aphrodite, was seized by pirates off the coast of Somalia, risking the safety of its 24 crew members. The EU's naval force is racing to respond, amidst warnings of further pirate activities. This incident revives fears of increased Somali piracy.

Updated: 07-11-2025 16:06 IST
Pirate Pursuit: EU Races to Rescue Tanker Near Somalia
A naval force from the European Union is racing to reach the Malta-flagged tanker, Hellas Aphrodite, after it was hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia. The seizure, carried out with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, poses a serious threat to its 24-member crew.

The EU's Operation Atalanta, an anti-piracy coalition, has indicated their resources are prepared to take appropriate action as they move closer to the site. The British military's UK Maritime Trade Operations has also issued warnings of another nearby pirate approach on Friday.

This resurgence in pirate activity follows an attack on the Cayman Islands-flagged Stolt Sagaland, highlighting a troubling return of piracy incidents off Somalia, after they peaked in 2011. Local fishermen fear further stigma as piracy activities increase once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

