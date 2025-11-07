Tadasha Mishra Takes Charge as Jharkhand's Interim DGP
Senior IPS officer Tadasha Mishra has assumed the role of acting Director General of Police in Jharkhand, succeeding Anurag Gupta. Mishra's immediate focus is ensuring a peaceful Jharkhand Foundation Day celebration, while continuing efforts against organized crime and anti-Naxal operations.
On Friday, Tadasha Mishra, a senior Indian Police Service officer, took on the role of acting Director General of Police in Jharkhand. Her appointment follows the voluntary retirement of Anurag Gupta, who served in the same position.
Mishra, a 1994-batch IPS officer, has outlined her priorities upon assuming the position. Chief among them is ensuring the successful and peaceful celebration of Jharkhand Foundation Day on November 15.
In addition to preparations for this significant event, Mishra emphasized that efforts against organized crime and anti-Naxal operations will remain ongoing. Her leadership marks a pivotal period for the state's police force.
