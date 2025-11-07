Left Menu

Delhi Cracks Down on Tinted Windows in Traffic Safety Campaign

The Delhi Traffic Police issued over 2,200 challans in a week as part of a crackdown on tinted car windows due to safety concerns. The drive aims to enhance road safety, educate drivers on the hazards, and maintain compliance with traffic laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:39 IST
Delhi Cracks Down on Tinted Windows in Traffic Safety Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance road safety, the Delhi Traffic Police have launched a citywide crackdown on vehicles with tinted or black films on windows, issuing over 2,200 challans in just one week. This initiative underscores the enforcement of stringent traffic norms aimed at ensuring transparency and safety on city roads.

Between November 1 and 6, law enforcement officials distributed 2,235 challans to vehicle owners violating tinted glass regulations, according to a police statement. Over the past year, a total of approximately 20,232 such fines have been issued, reflecting the department's commitment to road safety.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satya Vir Katara emphasized the dangers posed by tinted windows, including reduced driver visibility and increased risks of criminal activities. This campaign also focuses on educating drivers about these hazards and encouraging safer driving practices for everyone's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debate over Shaktipeeth Expressway Funding Sparks Controversy

Debate over Shaktipeeth Expressway Funding Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Swatch Unveils MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD, A Stellar Tribute to Beaver Moon

Swatch Unveils MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD, A Stellar Tribute to ...

 Switzerland
3
Diplomatic Dynamics: Lavrov's Loyalty Amidst Putin Speculations

Diplomatic Dynamics: Lavrov's Loyalty Amidst Putin Speculations

 Global
4
Rhesus Macaque Gains Legal Protection Boost in India

Rhesus Macaque Gains Legal Protection Boost in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025