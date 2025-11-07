Delhi Cracks Down on Tinted Windows in Traffic Safety Campaign

In a bid to enhance road safety, the Delhi Traffic Police have launched a citywide crackdown on vehicles with tinted or black films on windows, issuing over 2,200 challans in just one week. This initiative underscores the enforcement of stringent traffic norms aimed at ensuring transparency and safety on city roads.

Between November 1 and 6, law enforcement officials distributed 2,235 challans to vehicle owners violating tinted glass regulations, according to a police statement. Over the past year, a total of approximately 20,232 such fines have been issued, reflecting the department's commitment to road safety.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satya Vir Katara emphasized the dangers posed by tinted windows, including reduced driver visibility and increased risks of criminal activities. This campaign also focuses on educating drivers about these hazards and encouraging safer driving practices for everyone's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)