Mysterious Explosions Rock Jakarta Mosque

A suspect linked to explosions at a Jakarta mosque, located within a school, is a student, according to Indonesia's national police chief. Currently, an investigation is examining his background and motivations. No fatalities have been reported in the wake of these explosions.

Updated: 07-11-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's national police chief announced the apprehension of a suspect believed to be involved in the recent explosions at a mosque situated in a school complex in Jakarta. The individual, reportedly a student at the institution, is currently under investigation.

Initial inquiries by the authorities are aiming to uncover the suspect's background and potential motives behind the incidents, which have so far resulted in no fatalities.

Despite the lack of casualties, the explosions have prompted urgent scrutiny, with police closely examining all evidence to piece together the circumstances surrounding the perplexing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

