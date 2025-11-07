Mysterious Explosions Rock Jakarta Mosque

Indonesia's national police chief announced the apprehension of a suspect believed to be involved in the recent explosions at a mosque situated in a school complex in Jakarta. The individual, reportedly a student at the institution, is currently under investigation.

Initial inquiries by the authorities are aiming to uncover the suspect's background and potential motives behind the incidents, which have so far resulted in no fatalities.

Despite the lack of casualties, the explosions have prompted urgent scrutiny, with police closely examining all evidence to piece together the circumstances surrounding the perplexing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)