Supreme Court Questions RIICO's Stand Against Jojari River Cleaning Order

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Rajasthan government's reasoning behind the state industrial development and investment corporation's challenge to an NGT order focused on cleaning the polluted Jojari river.

A bench composed of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta demanded clarity from the state on whether RIICO and civic bodies intent to maintain their appeals against the February 2022 National Green Tribunal's decision. This order addresses pollution in the Luni, Bandi, and Jojari rivers.

During the hearing of the suo motu case, the court inquired why RIICO is resisting compliance when the directives target pollution remediation. RIICO's motivations were questioned, particularly since the NGT had imposed a Rs 2 crore environmental compensation. A further hearing is scheduled for November 17.

