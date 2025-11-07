Cardiologist Granted Anticipatory Bail Amid Pension Fraud Allegations
A Mumbai-based cardiologist, Lekha Pathak, accused of forging to draw a widow's pension from the late deputy chief minister Ramrao Adik, has been granted anticipatory bail. The allegations arose following a complaint by Adik's son. Legal intricacies and previous family agreements are central to the dispute.
- Country:
- India
A Mumbai court has granted anticipatory bail to Lekha Pathak, a local cardiologist embroiled in a legal battle over allegations of cheating and forgery. Pathak faces charges related to claiming a widow's pension from the late deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ramrao Adik.
The accusation was brought forward by Prithviraj Adik, Adik's son, who claims Pathak had no legal marriage to his father. Following a magistrate court's directive, the FIR was registered, prompting Pathak to seek and receive pre-arrest bail.
The cardiologist argues she married Adik in 1995 following his divorce from his first wife. A compromise agreement had seemingly resolved family disputes post-Adik's death, but Pathak contends that extortion attempts have led to the current legal challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clash of Titans: India Gears Up for ISSF Shooting World Championships
India's Women Win ODI World Cup, Breaking Broadcast Records
Exercise Trishul: Showcasing India's Tri-Service Synergy
Urban Mobility India Conference: Paving the Way for Future Transit Solutions
India Calls Out Pakistan's 'Clandestine' Nuclear Activities Amid Trump's Testing Plans