Cardiologist Granted Anticipatory Bail Amid Pension Fraud Allegations

A Mumbai-based cardiologist, Lekha Pathak, accused of forging to draw a widow's pension from the late deputy chief minister Ramrao Adik, has been granted anticipatory bail. The allegations arose following a complaint by Adik's son. Legal intricacies and previous family agreements are central to the dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:45 IST
Cardiologist
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court has granted anticipatory bail to Lekha Pathak, a local cardiologist embroiled in a legal battle over allegations of cheating and forgery. Pathak faces charges related to claiming a widow's pension from the late deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ramrao Adik.

The accusation was brought forward by Prithviraj Adik, Adik's son, who claims Pathak had no legal marriage to his father. Following a magistrate court's directive, the FIR was registered, prompting Pathak to seek and receive pre-arrest bail.

The cardiologist argues she married Adik in 1995 following his divorce from his first wife. A compromise agreement had seemingly resolved family disputes post-Adik's death, but Pathak contends that extortion attempts have led to the current legal challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

