Frivolous PIL Lands Law Student in Hot Water

In a recent court session, the Supreme Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a third-year law student, deeming it frivolous. The student had challenged a Presidential Order from 1950, failing to justify this action comprehensively.

The bench, including Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, criticized the student for what they perceived as an attempt to gain media attention rather than focusing on his legal studies. Justice Kant remarked on the student's lack of preparation and comprehension surrounding the legal issue at hand.

This decision of the court underscores the importance of thorough research and understanding in legal proceedings, as well as the need for law students to prioritize their education over media exposure.

