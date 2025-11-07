Corruption Crackdown: Kolkata Engineer Arrested

An assistant engineer at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Partha Chongdar, was apprehended Friday in connection with a corruption investigation, according to police.

Chongdar, 35, had been under surveillance for several months after numerous graft complaints were lodged against him, authorities reported. He was detained at his home following an extensive interrogation session.

The police have sealed his properties and are currently examining his bank accounts as part of the ongoing investigation. Chongdar has claimed that he is being targeted by certain factions within the civic body.

