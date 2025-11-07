Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: Kolkata Engineer Arrested

Partha Chongdar, an assistant engineer with Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was arrested on corruption charges following months of investigation. Complaints of graft prompted a deep dive into his activities, leading to his apprehension. His properties are sealed, and bank accounts under scrutiny as the probe continues.

An assistant engineer at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Partha Chongdar, was apprehended Friday in connection with a corruption investigation, according to police.

Chongdar, 35, had been under surveillance for several months after numerous graft complaints were lodged against him, authorities reported. He was detained at his home following an extensive interrogation session.

The police have sealed his properties and are currently examining his bank accounts as part of the ongoing investigation. Chongdar has claimed that he is being targeted by certain factions within the civic body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

