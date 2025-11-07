Alleged Abduction and Crime Shock Nuh Village

Haryana Police have registered a case against five individuals, including a female suspect, linked to the alleged abduction and assault of a teenage girl in a Nuh district village, as per official reports.

The suspects have been named as Maqsood, Mausam, Kamru, Nazir, and Warisa. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed under the POCSO Act at the Ferozpur Jhirka Sadar police station, confirmed Sub-Inspector Nikhil.

According to a complaint by the victim's brother, the 15-year-old was enticed and abducted from her home on November 2 with help from two suspects, including a woman, while the other three suspects assaulted her. The girl was abandoned at the village outskirts the next day. Police continue their search to apprehend the accused after recording the victim's account.

(With inputs from agencies.)