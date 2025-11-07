SIT Tightens Grip: Key Arrests in Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigates the theft of gold from the Sabarimala temple. The former administrative officer, B Murari Babu, is in custody, while other officials linked to the temple's management are also implicated. The Kerala High Court has directed the SIT to register two related cases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:34 IST
In an unfolding investigation into the sensational Sabarimala temple gold theft case, a court on Friday granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) the custody of former administrative officer B Murari Babu.
The gold, which was stolen from the shrine's sanctum sanctorum and guardian deity idols, has put multiple former temple officials under scrutiny.
The SIT aims to uncover the full extent of the theft and is pursuing leads that have already led to the arrest of four individuals. The Kerala High Court has mandated thorough investigations, pushing the SIT to unravel both the motives and the extent of the crime.
