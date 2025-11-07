Left Menu

Tanzanian Election Turmoil: Treason Charges Amidst Violence

Dozens in Tanzania face treason charges linked to violence during the contested election. Authorities face scrutiny over the death toll, with accusations against security forces hiding bodies. The election was criticized internationally for not being free and fair, with opposition candidates barred from contesting.

In a sweeping move on Friday, Tanzanian prosecutors charged dozens of individuals with treason, linked to the violent aftermath of the contentious national election.

A charge sheet revealed 76 suspects accused of attempting to sabotage the October 29 elections to intimidate authorities in Dar es Salaam, the bustling commercial hub. Alongside treason, charges of criminal conspiracy have also been filed against them. The aftermath of the disputed election—criticized by international observers as falling short of democratic standards—has seen Tanzania grappling with violence. Authorities face increasing scrutiny over the actual death toll, amid opposition claims of more than 1,000 fatalities.

Chadema, the main opposition party, alleges security forces attempted to hide the true scale of deaths through secretive disposal of bodies. Despite claims of repressive practices—including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings—Tanzanian officials deny any wrongdoing, as noted by Amnesty International. Meanwhile, international criticism continues to mount, with the African Union's recent assessment highlighting significant irregularities, such as ballot stuffing, and multiple ballots issued to voters, in what it described as a non-conducive electoral environment.

