Tragic Collision: Girl on Scooter Killed in Hit-and-Run

A heart-wrenching hit-and-run incident claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on Friday. The victim, identified as Manvi Pal, was fatally struck by an unknown speeding vehicle while riding a scooter with her grandfather.

Manvi, a class 7 student from DAV School, was rushed to a private hospital after sustaining severe injuries. Her grandfather, Meer Singh, suffered minor injuries and remains under treatment. The vehicle fled the scene without stopping, leaving authorities with few immediate leads.

Police, led by Deputy Commissioner Bhisham Singh, have launched a comprehensive investigation. They are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from various locations, including nearby shops and traffic signals, to trace the offending vehicle's path. Eyewitnesses at the site are also being interviewed to gather additional information.

(With inputs from agencies.)