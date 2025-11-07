Justice Delayed: The Supreme Court's Push for Compensation to Rape Victims
The Supreme Court has mandated special and POCSO courts to ensure compensation for rape and sexual assault victims. Highlighting systemic neglect in disbursing compensation, the plea emphasizes a recurring pattern of failure affecting marginalized victims. The case spotlights institutional apathy and a need for judicial intervention.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has taken a significant step to ensure justice for rape and sexual assault victims. Special and POCSO courts have been directed to deliver clear orders for victim compensation, addressing the ongoing challenge of administrative inaction.
In a vital plea from Jyoti Praveen Khandapasole, systemic failures were spotlighted, particularly highlighting a 25-year-old mentally-challenged victim in Maharashtra who was denied proper compensation. The bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan criticized the state's lack of direction and awareness in compensatory measures.
The case has underscored a national crisis impacting marginalized groups, urging for stronger enforcement by the District Legal Services Authority. It stresses the necessity to uphold constitutional rights, calling for a systemic overhaul to prevent future neglect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Minister Chouhan Pledges Quick Relief for Maharashtra's Flood-Hit Farmers
Floating Gold Bust: Ambergris Seizure in Maharashtra
Controversial Land Deal Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra
Probe into Pune land deal should be conducted in impartial manner, without political interference: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar says controversial land deal in Pune allegedly involving his son Parth Pawar has been scrapped.