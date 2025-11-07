Left Menu

Justice Delayed: The Supreme Court's Push for Compensation to Rape Victims

The Supreme Court has mandated special and POCSO courts to ensure compensation for rape and sexual assault victims. Highlighting systemic neglect in disbursing compensation, the plea emphasizes a recurring pattern of failure affecting marginalized victims. The case spotlights institutional apathy and a need for judicial intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:39 IST
The Supreme Court has taken a significant step to ensure justice for rape and sexual assault victims. Special and POCSO courts have been directed to deliver clear orders for victim compensation, addressing the ongoing challenge of administrative inaction.

In a vital plea from Jyoti Praveen Khandapasole, systemic failures were spotlighted, particularly highlighting a 25-year-old mentally-challenged victim in Maharashtra who was denied proper compensation. The bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan criticized the state's lack of direction and awareness in compensatory measures.

The case has underscored a national crisis impacting marginalized groups, urging for stronger enforcement by the District Legal Services Authority. It stresses the necessity to uphold constitutional rights, calli​ng for a systemic overhaul to prevent future neglect.

