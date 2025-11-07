Denmark's Bold Move: Social Media Age Restriction Under 15
Denmark plans to implement a ban preventing those under 15 from accessing social media, with potential parental consent for ages 13-14. This action, a significant European step similar to Australia's, aims to address digital safety and reduce harmful online exposure for children.
Denmark has unveiled a significant political agreement, spearheaded by the Ministry of Digitalisation, to impose an age restriction on social media access, barring those under 15 from usage. However, some exceptions may be made for those aged 13, pending parental consent.
This move positions Denmark alongside nations like Australia, which recently established strict social media regulations, prohibiting platforms from allowing under-16s to hold accounts, under penalty of substantial fines.
Denmark's government, through a coalition of various political parties, underscores the initiative's protective intent, aiming to shield children from the potentially harmful and commercial influences of digital spaces.
