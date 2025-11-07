Corruption Scandal Rocks Kolkata Municipal Corporation: Engineer Arrested
Partha Chongdar, an assistant engineer at Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was arrested following multiple graft complaints. Despite a modest annual income, Chongdar accumulated over Rs 5 crore in five years. He claims he is being framed by internal rivals as authorities probe his unexplained wealth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A corruption scandal has shaken the Kolkata Municipal Corporation as an assistant engineer was arrested after numerous complaints.
Police identified the arrested official as Partha Chongdar, aged 35, who was under scrutiny for months. Law enforcement detained him from his residence following extensive interrogation.
Authorities unearthed over Rs 5 crore in Chongdar's bank accounts, vastly exceeding his annual income of Rs 10 lakh. While his properties have been sealed, Chongdar insists that he has been framed by factions within the civic body.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement