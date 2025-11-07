Left Menu

High-Stakes Scandal: The $300 Million Land Deal Controversy in Pune

A high-level committee in Maharashtra is investigating alleged irregularities in a Pune land deal linked to Ajit Pawar's son. The Rs 300 crore transaction involved a land plot reportedly worth Rs 1800 crore. The committee aims to identify procedural violations and recommend preventive measures.

The Maharashtra government has initiated an investigation into allegations of irregularities in a high-profile land transaction in Pune, involving a company co-owned by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar.

The deal, valued at Rs 300 crore, concerns the sale of a 40-acre government-owned plot to Amadea Enterprises LLP. Opposition parties claim the land's actual worth is Rs 1800 crore, sparking a political controversy.

A committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, will examine possible unauthorized document registrations and estimate any financial losses to the state exchequer. The findings are due within a month, aiming to hold accountable those responsible for procedural violations and suggest preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

