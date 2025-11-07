Double Trouble: Major Drug Bust in Amritsar Unveils Cross-Border Smuggling Network
Two key operatives were arrested in Amritsar, uncovering drug smuggling modules linked to Pakistan. Nearly 2.815 kg of methamphetamine was seized. Officials revealed the accused coordinated with handlers via virtual numbers, often selecting delivery sites near religious locations. Investigations aim to unravel international networks.
Authorities in Amritsar have arrested two significant members of drug smuggling operations with connections to Pakistan. The operation led to the seizure of 2.815 kg of methamphetamine, also known as ICE, emphasizing the ongoing cross-border criminal activities.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified the suspects as Gursevak Singh, from Gharyala village, Tarn Taran, and Baljit Singh, from Guru Nanakpura, Amritsar. Investigations revealed that they were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers through virtual numbers to manage drug consignments in Punjab, strategically choosing delivery points near religious sites to evade detection.
Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar detailed the operations that led to the arrests, initially capturing Gursevak Singh and later linking him to Baljit Singh. The investigations are ongoing, focusing on further dismantling the networks and understanding the cross-border handlers and supply routes.
