High Court Clears Seema Beg: No Evidence in Child Labour Case

The Allahabad High Court on Friday quashed the criminal charges against Seema Beg, wife of Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Jamal Beg, relating to a child labour complaint. This decision concludes a case that surfaced after a tragic teen suicide at the couple's residence.

The allegations stemmed from accusations that the couple engaged a minor in domestic labor without compensation. This led to a notice from the Uttar Pradesh Labour Department. However, Justice Sameer Jain ruled that there was no proof of bondage or earnings withheld by Seema Beg.

The court stated that charges under the Juvenile Justice Act and Bondage Labour Act were not applicable, as there was no evidence to suggest coercion or financial exploitation of the minors involved. This decision effectively absolves Seema Beg of the allegations, closing the chapter on this investigation.

