Delhi Court Denies Bail to Alleged Fraudster Under PMLA

A Delhi court has denied bail to a woman accused of financial deception under the anti-money laundering legislation. The accused, who claimed to be an actor and a cosmetologist, was arrested earlier in August for her alleged involvement in fraud and misrepresentation.

The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Shankar, rejected the bail plea of Sandeepa Virk. The judge highlighted the serious nature of the accusations and expressed concerns that releasing her could impede the investigation. The judge emphasized the 'rigours' of Section 45 of the PMLA, which outlines strict conditions for bail in such offences involving women.

The court noted that the case was at a critical stage of cognisance with key witnesses still to be examined, thus dismissing the bail plea at this juncture.

(With inputs from agencies.)