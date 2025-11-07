Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Bail to Alleged Fraudster Under PMLA

A Delhi court has denied bail to Sandeepa Virk, alleged to have committed fraud and misrepresentation, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The court emphasized the severity of the allegations against her, stating that her release could hinder the ongoing investigation into the economic offence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:51 IST
Delhi Court Denies Bail to Alleged Fraudster Under PMLA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has denied bail to a woman accused of financial deception under the anti-money laundering legislation. The accused, who claimed to be an actor and a cosmetologist, was arrested earlier in August for her alleged involvement in fraud and misrepresentation.

The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Shankar, rejected the bail plea of Sandeepa Virk. The judge highlighted the serious nature of the accusations and expressed concerns that releasing her could impede the investigation. The judge emphasized the 'rigours' of Section 45 of the PMLA, which outlines strict conditions for bail in such offences involving women.

The court noted that the case was at a critical stage of cognisance with key witnesses still to be examined, thus dismissing the bail plea at this juncture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Issues Notice in Samir Modi's Plea to Quash Rape Case FIR

Delhi High Court Issues Notice in Samir Modi's Plea to Quash Rape Case FIR

 India
2
European Shares Drop Amid Market Jitters and ITV-Sky Media Talks

European Shares Drop Amid Market Jitters and ITV-Sky Media Talks

 Global
3
Massive Voter Roll Revamp Underway in West Bengal

Massive Voter Roll Revamp Underway in West Bengal

 India
4
Environmental Policy Tug-of-War: Navigating the HFC Regulatory Rollback

Environmental Policy Tug-of-War: Navigating the HFC Regulatory Rollback

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025