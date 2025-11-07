Left Menu

Massive Arms Haul in Jharkhand: Security Forces Thwart Maoist Threat

A significant quantity of explosives, arms, and ammunition was seized after a gunfight between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. Despite no arrests, the operation led to a major confiscation of weapons, including rifles, live cartridges, and electronic equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:07 IST
In a daring operation, security forces clashed with Maoist insurgents in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, leading to a substantial arms seizure, police reported on Friday.

The confrontation occurred near Kalapu Buru in the Saranda forest when CPI (Maoists) activists opened fire during a combing operation on Thursday evening.

Despite no Maoist arrests, forces confiscated a large cache, including rifles, ammunition, and electronic devices, marking a notable victory against insurgent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

