Massive Arms Haul in Jharkhand: Security Forces Thwart Maoist Threat

In a daring operation, security forces clashed with Maoist insurgents in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, leading to a substantial arms seizure, police reported on Friday.

The confrontation occurred near Kalapu Buru in the Saranda forest when CPI (Maoists) activists opened fire during a combing operation on Thursday evening.

Despite no Maoist arrests, forces confiscated a large cache, including rifles, ammunition, and electronic devices, marking a notable victory against insurgent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)