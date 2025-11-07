Massive Arms Haul in Jharkhand: Security Forces Thwart Maoist Threat
A significant quantity of explosives, arms, and ammunition was seized after a gunfight between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. Despite no arrests, the operation led to a major confiscation of weapons, including rifles, live cartridges, and electronic equipment.
Updated: 07-11-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:07 IST
In a daring operation, security forces clashed with Maoist insurgents in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, leading to a substantial arms seizure, police reported on Friday.
The confrontation occurred near Kalapu Buru in the Saranda forest when CPI (Maoists) activists opened fire during a combing operation on Thursday evening.
Despite no Maoist arrests, forces confiscated a large cache, including rifles, ammunition, and electronic devices, marking a notable victory against insurgent activities.
