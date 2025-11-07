Alarming Intelligence: U.S. Concerns Over Israel's Gaza Actions Unveiled
The U.S. intelligence gathered concerns about possible war crimes by Israel in Gaza, prompting internal debate. Despite evidence of civilian casualties, the Biden administration maintained support for Israel. The situation highlighted legal and political dilemmas for U.S. officials facing allegations of breaching international law.
New intelligence surfaced last year revealing internal Israeli military doubts regarding the legality of operations in Gaza, potentially violating war crime standards, according to former U.S. officials. This information was described as among the most shocking shared with U.S. policymakers, contrasting with Israel's public defense of its military actions.
Concerns grew in Washington regarding Israel's conduct, particularly with allegations of deliberate targeting of civilians during its campaign against Hamas. These revelations intensified debate within the Biden administration and the wider U.S. government about legal obligations and the potential impact on U.S.-Israel relations.
Amidst mounting evidence and legal pressures, the administration decided it lacked definitive proof of war crimes, maintaining military support to Israel. This decision was met with frustration from some officials who felt more decisive action was needed. As the Biden administration ended, discussions persisted about the legal and strategic implications of the intelligence findings.
