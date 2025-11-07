Left Menu

Ex-soldier Faces Extradition Over Kenyan Murder

A former British soldier faces extradition charges in a London court over the 2012 murder of Agnes Wanjiru, sparking diplomatic tensions. Wanjiru was found in a septic tank near a UK army camp in Kenya. The case has stirred outrage due to delayed justice and complicated legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A former British soldier has been arrested in London in connection with the alleged murder of Agnes Wanjiru, a Kenyan woman, in 2012. The extradition case has drawn attention due to its potential impact on diplomatic relations between the UK and Kenya. The accused, Robert James Purkiss, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court as extradition proceedings began.

The body of Wanjiru, a 21-year-old single mother, was discovered in a septic tank at the Lion's Court Hotel, Nanyuki, prompting a long-running investigation. A 2019 inquest implicated British soldiers, and Kenya has since sought extradition of a suspect, which was officially requested in September of this year.

The case has caused outrage in Kenya, with accusations that a defence cooperation agreement is obstructing justice. Rights groups and Wanjiru's family have criticized the delay, while a British government spokesman declined to comment on the ongoing legal matter. Britain's Ministry of Defence has stated its commitment to assisting in securing justice for Wanjiru's family.

