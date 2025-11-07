Unauthorized EVM Photos Spark Legal Action in Bihar
Four individuals in Bihar face legal action for allegedly photographing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during elections and posting them on social media. The incidents occurred in Ara, Gopalganj, and Saran. Authorities are investigating how mobile phones were smuggled into the polling booths, risking the electoral process's integrity.
- Country:
- India
Four individuals in Bihar are facing legal scrutiny after allegedly taking unauthorized photographs of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during recent elections and sharing them on social media, according to officials.
The incidents, reported in Ara, Gopalganj, and Saran during the first phase of voting, have led to case registrations against two persons in Gopalganj and one each in Ara and Saran.
Police departments in the respective districts stated that taking photos of EVMs violates the Model Code of Conduct and other legal provisions. Authorities are also probing how mobile phones were brought into polling booths, posing risks to the election's credibility.
