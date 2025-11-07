Left Menu

Unauthorized EVM Photos Spark Legal Action in Bihar

Four individuals in Bihar face legal action for allegedly photographing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during elections and posting them on social media. The incidents occurred in Ara, Gopalganj, and Saran. Authorities are investigating how mobile phones were smuggled into the polling booths, risking the electoral process's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:55 IST
Unauthorized EVM Photos Spark Legal Action in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals in Bihar are facing legal scrutiny after allegedly taking unauthorized photographs of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during recent elections and sharing them on social media, according to officials.

The incidents, reported in Ara, Gopalganj, and Saran during the first phase of voting, have led to case registrations against two persons in Gopalganj and one each in Ara and Saran.

Police departments in the respective districts stated that taking photos of EVMs violates the Model Code of Conduct and other legal provisions. Authorities are also probing how mobile phones were brought into polling booths, posing risks to the election's credibility.

TRENDING

1
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
2
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States
3
Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier to US Entry

Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier ...

 Global
4
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025