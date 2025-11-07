Left Menu

Preacher Arrested for Distributing Controversial Pamphlets in Udaipur

Police in Udaipur arrested a man from West Bengal for allegedly distributing pamphlets with controversial remarks against idol worship. The incident was reported by a shopkeeper, leading to the arrest of Daniel Oltino, a Christian preacher. He was charged with hurting religious sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man hailing from West Bengal was apprehended by police in Udaipur for allegedly distributing pamphlets containing controversial remarks about idol worship, authorities stated on Friday.

According to Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal, the incident was brought to attention on September 24, when shopkeeper Shantilal filed a complaint at the Dabok police station after discovering a pamphlet under his shop shutter. The pamphlet criticized idol worship and promoted Christian beliefs, prompting the registration of a case against an unknown individual for offending religious sentiments.

A special team traced the suspect, Daniel Oltino, aged 57, and he was detained on Thursday. During questioning, Oltino identified himself as a Christian preacher engaging in the dissemination of Christianity. He acknowledged distributing pamphlets with anti-idol worship content while visiting Udaipur from September 17 to 22 to celebrate his anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

