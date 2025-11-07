Tamil Nadu's Vigilant Fight Against 'Vote Theft'

Tamil Nadu persists with its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for the fourth consecutive day, focusing on the prevention of 'vote theft.' The Greater Chennai Corporation distributed enumeration forms to key figures, such as former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami, who engaged briefly with officials on the revision process.

Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin reiterated to his party the critical importance of vigilant supervision to prevent vote manipulations. Highlighting the legal battles surrounding the issue, Stalin urged active participation from Booth Level Agents to ensure transparency and accountability in the voter list revision.

Coordination efforts include Booth Level Officers handing out forms in all 234 constituencies, guided by Electoral Registration Officers. High-level coordination meetings are led by Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu and Director Krishna Kumar Tiwari, ensuring thorough SIR execution across multiple districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)