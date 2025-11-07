Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Vigilant Fight Against 'Vote Theft'

Tamil Nadu continues its Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls to prevent vote theft. Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasizes monitoring the revision process closely. The exercise involves Booth Level Officers distributing and collecting enumeration forms. The initiative aims to ensure transparency and accuracy in voter registration across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:11 IST
Tamil Nadu's Vigilant Fight Against 'Vote Theft'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu persists with its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for the fourth consecutive day, focusing on the prevention of 'vote theft.' The Greater Chennai Corporation distributed enumeration forms to key figures, such as former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami, who engaged briefly with officials on the revision process.

Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin reiterated to his party the critical importance of vigilant supervision to prevent vote manipulations. Highlighting the legal battles surrounding the issue, Stalin urged active participation from Booth Level Agents to ensure transparency and accountability in the voter list revision.

Coordination efforts include Booth Level Officers handing out forms in all 234 constituencies, guided by Electoral Registration Officers. High-level coordination meetings are led by Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu and Director Krishna Kumar Tiwari, ensuring thorough SIR execution across multiple districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
2
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States
3
Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier to US Entry

Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier ...

 Global
4
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025