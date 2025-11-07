Left Menu

Azam Khan Acquitted: Justice Prevails Over Allegations

A special court acquitted former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan of charges including spreading enmity, misusing official letterhead, and defaming BJP, RSS, and Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi. The prosecution lacked evidence and the case was time-barred. Khan expressed gratitude, highlighting the importance of justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:26 IST
Azam Khan Acquitted: Justice Prevails Over Allegations
court
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Uttar Pradesh acquitted former minister Azam Khan on Friday, following charges of allegedly spreading enmity and defaming the BJP, RSS, and notable Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi.

The verdict, issued by Special ACJM (MP/MLA Court) Alok Verma, concluded that the prosecution could not present substantial evidence, and the case was time-barred due to filing limitations. Allegations dated back to 2014, but the FIR was only filed in 2019, which was barred under Section 468 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The decision emphasized that the complaint, lodged by an unauthorized individual, lacked legitimacy, as clarified under Section 199 of the CrPC. With the dismissal of charges, Khan expressed his appreciation for the court's commitment to justice.

TRENDING

1
Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier to US Entry

Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier ...

 Global
2
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global
3
Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

 India
4
Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025