Azam Khan Acquitted: Justice Prevails Over Allegations
A special court acquitted former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan of charges including spreading enmity, misusing official letterhead, and defaming BJP, RSS, and Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi. The prosecution lacked evidence and the case was time-barred. Khan expressed gratitude, highlighting the importance of justice.
A special court in Uttar Pradesh acquitted former minister Azam Khan on Friday, following charges of allegedly spreading enmity and defaming the BJP, RSS, and notable Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi.
The verdict, issued by Special ACJM (MP/MLA Court) Alok Verma, concluded that the prosecution could not present substantial evidence, and the case was time-barred due to filing limitations. Allegations dated back to 2014, but the FIR was only filed in 2019, which was barred under Section 468 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
The decision emphasized that the complaint, lodged by an unauthorized individual, lacked legitimacy, as clarified under Section 199 of the CrPC. With the dismissal of charges, Khan expressed his appreciation for the court's commitment to justice.
