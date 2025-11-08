Teen Suspect Identified in Jakarta Mosque Blast Incident

Indonesian officials announced that a 17-year-old male student has been identified as the suspect in a mosque attack at a high school in Jakarta, which left 54 people injured, most of whom were students. The incident caused mass panic as attendees fled in alarm during Friday prayers.

Authorities discovered a toy submachine gun inscribed with white supremacist logos in connection with the suspect. However, they discounted the notion that this was a terrorist attack, focusing instead on other potential motives, including bullying.

Police are conducting comprehensive investigations, checking the suspect's home and surroundings for more information. The blasts occurred near the mosque's loudspeaker, with most victims suffering hearing loss and injuries from fragments. Some 33 individuals remain hospitalized.