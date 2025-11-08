Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called the BJP government's reversal of changes to Panjab University's governance as an 'admission of guilt', asserting the importance of the university's autonomy. The retraction followed public opposition to an order altering the Senate and Syndicate's structure.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has condemned the Central Government's retraction of a notification altering Panjab University's constitution, calling it an 'admission of guilt'.
AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang emphasized the university's autonomy, viewing the rollback as a victory for Punjab's citizens who staunchly opposed the changes. The initial modifications aimed to restructure the Senate and Syndicate, sparking political backlash.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other political factions deemed the October 28 notification unconstitutional. Pressure from various fronts led to the withdrawal, highlighting the university's enduring legacy and the resilience of its supporters.
