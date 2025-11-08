Left Menu

Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called the BJP government's reversal of changes to Panjab University's governance as an 'admission of guilt', asserting the importance of the university's autonomy. The retraction followed public opposition to an order altering the Senate and Syndicate's structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-11-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 00:13 IST
Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has condemned the Central Government's retraction of a notification altering Panjab University's constitution, calling it an 'admission of guilt'.

AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang emphasized the university's autonomy, viewing the rollback as a victory for Punjab's citizens who staunchly opposed the changes. The initial modifications aimed to restructure the Senate and Syndicate, sparking political backlash.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other political factions deemed the October 28 notification unconstitutional. Pressure from various fronts led to the withdrawal, highlighting the university's enduring legacy and the resilience of its supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier to US Entry

Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier ...

 Global
2
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global
3
Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

 India
4
Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025