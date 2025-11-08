Left Menu

French Finance Ministry Pauses Suspension of Shein Amid Compliance Efforts

The French Finance Ministry halted the suspension of Shein after the online retailer removed illicit products from its site. Previously, proceedings began due to the sale of prohibited items. The ministry continues to monitor Shein and investigate other platforms involved in illegal sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 02:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the French Finance Ministry has suspended its proceedings against Chinese online retailer Shein, initiated earlier this week. The intervention came after Shein swiftly removed illicit items, including childlike sex dolls and weapons, from its platforms.

The French government's move was catalyzed when such prohibited items were discovered on Shein's site alongside the retailer's debut of its first physical store in a Paris department store. The government initially threatened to disable Shein's entire French website unless it complied with local laws.

Last Friday, French authorities confirmed that banned items, once visible on the platform, had been removed. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu emphasized continued scrutiny of Shein, while judicial processes regarding the platform's suspension remain active. Concurrently, the Interior Ministry has initiated a legal case, and customs officials will persist in inspecting seized goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

