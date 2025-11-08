French Finance Ministry Pauses Suspension of Shein Amid Compliance Efforts

In a significant development, the French Finance Ministry has suspended its proceedings against Chinese online retailer Shein, initiated earlier this week. The intervention came after Shein swiftly removed illicit items, including childlike sex dolls and weapons, from its platforms.

The French government's move was catalyzed when such prohibited items were discovered on Shein's site alongside the retailer's debut of its first physical store in a Paris department store. The government initially threatened to disable Shein's entire French website unless it complied with local laws.

Last Friday, French authorities confirmed that banned items, once visible on the platform, had been removed. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu emphasized continued scrutiny of Shein, while judicial processes regarding the platform's suspension remain active. Concurrently, the Interior Ministry has initiated a legal case, and customs officials will persist in inspecting seized goods.

