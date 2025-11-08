Left Menu

Thwarted Assassination: Iran's Failed Plot Against Israel's Ambassador in Mexico

A foiled assassination plot attempted by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against Israel's ambassador to Mexico, Einat Kranz Neiger, highlights ongoing threats faced by Iranian opponents globally. Although the threat has been contained, concerns over Iran's attempts to silence dissidents around the world persist, says a U.S. official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 04:32 IST
Thwarted Assassination: Iran's Failed Plot Against Israel's Ambassador in Mexico

A U.S. official revealed that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps plotted to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, but the plan has been dismantled with no current threat posed. The attempt, which began late last year, involved Einat Kranz Neiger, the Israeli ambassador in Mexico.

According to the official, the conspiracy extended through the first half of this year and underscored Iran's persistent global targeting of adversaries. "The plot was contained and does not pose a current threat," the official said. This case is part of a broader pattern of Iran's attempts to eliminate diplomats, journalists, and dissidents worldwide.

While the U.S. and allied nations have accused Iran of orchestrating violent attacks through proxies, Iranian officials dismiss the claims as politically charged. Despite the denials, security services from Britain, Sweden, and other countries have recorded and thwarted multiple Iranian-linked schemes, prompting international reprimands against Tehran's aggressive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Crossfire: High-Profile Showdown Between Letitia James and Trump

Legal Crossfire: High-Profile Showdown Between Letitia James and Trump

 Global
2
U.S. Boycotts G20 in South Africa Over Rights Abuses, Citing Afrikaner Threats

U.S. Boycotts G20 in South Africa Over Rights Abuses, Citing Afrikaner Threa...

 Global
3
Tensions Surge: North Korea's Military Threat and U.S. Diplomatic Maneuvers

Tensions Surge: North Korea's Military Threat and U.S. Diplomatic Maneuvers

 Global
4
Nigeria's New Army Chief Vows to Intensify Anti-Terror Operations

Nigeria's New Army Chief Vows to Intensify Anti-Terror Operations

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025