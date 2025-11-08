Thwarted Assassination: Iran's Failed Plot Against Israel's Ambassador in Mexico

A U.S. official revealed that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps plotted to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, but the plan has been dismantled with no current threat posed. The attempt, which began late last year, involved Einat Kranz Neiger, the Israeli ambassador in Mexico.

According to the official, the conspiracy extended through the first half of this year and underscored Iran's persistent global targeting of adversaries. "The plot was contained and does not pose a current threat," the official said. This case is part of a broader pattern of Iran's attempts to eliminate diplomats, journalists, and dissidents worldwide.

While the U.S. and allied nations have accused Iran of orchestrating violent attacks through proxies, Iranian officials dismiss the claims as politically charged. Despite the denials, security services from Britain, Sweden, and other countries have recorded and thwarted multiple Iranian-linked schemes, prompting international reprimands against Tehran's aggressive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)