US Domestic News: Key Highlights and Developments

The United States is grappling with multiple crucial events impacting various sectors. Notably, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) recently fell victim to a cybersecurity breach, as confirmed by the agency. According to The Washington Post, a foreign entity is suspected to be behind the hack.

The ongoing government shutdown, now extending into an unprecedented second month, is disrupting key operations. The U.S. Labor Department has yet again postponed its employment report due to the shutdown, causing anxiety among policymakers and economists.

In a related development, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned airlines of potential flight reductions by up to 20% if the shutdown persists. This comes as the Secretary advised airlines to cut 4% of flights at 40 major airports. The cuts could increase to 10% by mid-November, escalating the situation.

