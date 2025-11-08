Left Menu

Supreme Court Appeal Amid SNAP Funding Crisis

The Trump administration requested the U.S. Supreme Court to suspend a judge's order mandating full SNAP funding amid a government shutdown. Judge McConnell's ruling required the USDA to cover a $4 billion shortfall. The administration seeks a halt, arguing the order causes delays and financial strain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 05:39 IST
Supreme Court Appeal Amid SNAP Funding Crisis
Trump administration

In a significant development, President Donald Trump's administration has requested that the U.S. Supreme Court intervene to delay a lower court's ruling forcing the federal government to promptly and fully fund food aid for 42 million low-income Americans. This plea follows a Rhode Island judge's decision compelling the Department of Agriculture to address a $4 billion funding gap for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

This action came after the appeals court refused the administration's request to pause the decision by U.S. District Judge John McConnell. The urgency lies in ensuring beneficiaries receive their due aid, as SNAP benefits, crucial for those earning less than 130% of the federal poverty line, lapsed for the first time this November, pressuring food banks and prompting sacrifices among recipients.

States like New York and Massachusetts have already started disbursing full benefits following advisories from the USDA. The ongoing legal battle illustrates the tension between administrative funding constraints and judicial mandates, highlighting the deep socio-political challenges during the current government impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shutdown Chaos: Flight Reductions Loom as Airlines Feel the Squeeze

Shutdown Chaos: Flight Reductions Loom as Airlines Feel the Squeeze

 Global
2
Hungary Secures U.S. Sanctions Exemption Amid Energy Ties with Russia

Hungary Secures U.S. Sanctions Exemption Amid Energy Ties with Russia

 Global
3
Federal Court Ruling Ensures Full SNAP Benefits Amid Government Shutdown

Federal Court Ruling Ensures Full SNAP Benefits Amid Government Shutdown

 United States
4
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Kimmel Controversy

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Kimmel Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025